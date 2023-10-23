Who's Hiring?
Ruben on the Road: Highlighting the importance of athletic trainers in schools

Ruben heads to Friona and makes a stop at the high school to learn the importance of athletic...
Ruben heads to Friona and makes a stop at the high school to learn the importance of athletic trainers in schools.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Friona and makes a stop at the high school to learn the importance of athletic trainers in schools.

Malinda O’Quinn, Friona High School athletic trainer, says she works with all of the school’s sports teams, boys and girls, from seventh through 12th grade.

“My main goal is to prevent injuries. That’s ultimately, we just want to keep all the kids on the field in the event that the worst happens, injuries happen,” said O’Quinn.

They do evaluations, and O’Quinn says she decides what they can fix or when to send someone to the doctor.

“At that point, I either set up a rehab plan, work with a doctor to set up a rehab plan, we rehab him and get him back,” said O’Quinn.

Junior student trainer Angela Lerma says her sophomore year, she got the confidence to ask O’Quinn to be an athletic trainer. She says she wanted to be in on the action and help out, and now that’s the career she’s actually pursuing.

“So I just wanted to have experience with it so we can help the players and hope O’Quinn. Like, we do the small stuff so she can focus on her big stuff like the bigger injuries and just be by her side and help with anything she needs,” said Lerma.

If the players need anything, Lerma says the trainers are there for them too.

“It’s more than just on the sideline, it’s what you see these guys doing in here. It’s rehab, it’s treatment, it’s being there for the kids, it’s cheering them on,” said O’Quinn.

O’Quinn says she’s on the sideline of a football game or sitting on the bench at a volleyball or basketball game and is yelling just as loud as the kids are.

“I’m as excited as they are, and we wear so many more hats than that. We help with mental health, especially coming back from an injury, a really bad illness that has you out for awhile,” said O’Quinn.

O’Quinn says if they get involved at the high school level, then they already have a leg up and they know what the profession entails going into college.

“So they already know the basics of wound care, the basics of taping, and that’s less that they’re having to try to catch up in college. And so that might actually have been at or above their peers when they get to that college setting to go for the degree,” said O’Quinn.

