Rain Chances: Up

One of the first things you’ll notice heading outside today is the smell of moisture in the air! Dew points are on the rise thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Norma, which could yield some scattered showers later today down in our southeast counties. For the rest of us, expect cloudier skies, highs down in the low 80°s (no record heat, thankfully!), with breezy southerly winds at 15-25 mph. This gets us primed for Tuesday onward. Starting later Tuesday, better rain chances move in, favoring the southeast, but could spread north, and could last until Thursday!

