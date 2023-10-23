Panhandle para athlete will represent Team USA at Parapan American Games

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Team USA.

Panhandle High School para athlete Chloe Chavez gets to do just that as she is 1 of 58 athletes getting to participate in the Parapan American games.

“It takes a lot of work,” Chavez said. “You’ve got to put in the time and effort. This past July, I went to Chula Vista to try out for the worlds team. I didn’t make it sadly, but I still kept working and I ended up now getting to go to Chili.”

Chloe does not let her disability stop her determination. She also leans on her friends and family to encourage her every step of the way.

“I wasn’t born with a fibula, so in small presence of the fibula and not really an ankle bone, but I had an ankle joint, but I only had three toes,” Chavez said. “So I really haven’t known anything else besides this pretty much. My parents were very adamant and they pushed me which is a good thing.

“My motto is kind of never give up, an don’t let other people judge you.”

“She keeps showing me her passion, and I keep working more and more with her and writing more programs for her,” Chloe’s coach Mahmoud Massoud said. “Working and focusing more with her working mentally and physically.”

Chloe already has a nice collection of trophies and medals, but there is a specific one she wants to add to the group.

“One of my biggest goals is going to the Paralympics in Paris in 2024,” Chavez said.

Chloe will partake in the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chili from November 17th-26th.

Chloe will be throwing discus and running the 200m.

