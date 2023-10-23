Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials identify suspect, person killed in deadly shooting in Borger

Officials identified the person who was killed and a suspect from a shooting that happened over...
Officials identified the person who was killed and a suspect from a shooting that happened over the weekend in Borger.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Officials identified the person who was killed and a suspect from a shooting that happened over the weekend in Borger.

On Saturday night, the Borger Police Department was called about a shooting that happened downtown on North Main Street.

One person, identified as 25-year-old Jose Alvarez, of Houston, was pronounced dead on scene of the shooting, according to the City of Borger. An autopsy has been ordered.

Three other men were wounded. They were taken to a hospital where they remain in critical, but stable, condition.

The City of Borger said 25-year-old Seth Preas, of Borger, was arrested and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said more arrests and charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call Borger Police Department at (806) 273-0930.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot of police lights.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in downtown Borger
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the area of Palisades, Timbercreek and Lake...
Update: Wildfire in Timbercreek area, 100 percent contained
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Gruver Greyhounds
Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20

Latest News

New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community
New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community
VIDEO: Multiple agencies responding to wildfire in Timbercreek area
VIDEO: Multiple agencies responding to wildfire in Timbercreek area
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the area of Palisades, Timbercreek and Lake...
Update: Wildfire in Timbercreek area, 100 percent contained