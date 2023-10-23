Officials identify suspect, person killed in deadly shooting in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Officials identified the person who was killed and a suspect from a shooting that happened over the weekend in Borger.

On Saturday night, the Borger Police Department was called about a shooting that happened downtown on North Main Street.

One person, identified as 25-year-old Jose Alvarez, of Houston, was pronounced dead on scene of the shooting, according to the City of Borger. An autopsy has been ordered.

Three other men were wounded. They were taken to a hospital where they remain in critical, but stable, condition.

The City of Borger said 25-year-old Seth Preas, of Borger, was arrested and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said more arrests and charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call Borger Police Department at (806) 273-0930.

