Officials: Amarillo teen killed in ATV crash on Cherry Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said an Amarillo teenager was killed in an ATV crash Sunday evening on Cherry Avenue.

About 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, 18-year-old Michael Couto, of Amarillo, was driving a four-wheeled ATV eastbound on Cherry Avenue, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This was about three miles northwest of Amarillo. The ATV approached the intersection with Sanford Street, and for an unknown reason, Couto lost control of the ATV.

The ATV skid on its side into the grass south of the road before rolling over onto the teen. He was not wearing a helmet.

TxDPS said Couto was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.