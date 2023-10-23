Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: Amarillo teen killed in ATV crash on Cherry Avenue

Officials said an Amarillo teenager was killed in an ATV crash Sunday evening on Cherry Avenue.
Officials said an Amarillo teenager was killed in an ATV crash Sunday evening on Cherry Avenue.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said an Amarillo teenager was killed in an ATV crash Sunday evening on Cherry Avenue.

About 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, 18-year-old Michael Couto, of Amarillo, was driving a four-wheeled ATV eastbound on Cherry Avenue, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This was about three miles northwest of Amarillo. The ATV approached the intersection with Sanford Street, and for an unknown reason, Couto lost control of the ATV.

The ATV skid on its side into the grass south of the road before rolling over onto the teen. He was not wearing a helmet.

TxDPS said Couto was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot of police lights.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in downtown Borger
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the area of Palisades, Timbercreek and Lake...
Update: Wildfire in Timbercreek area, 100 percent contained
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Gruver Greyhounds
Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20

Latest News

New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community
New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community
Officials identified the person who was killed and a suspect from a shooting that happened over...
Officials identify suspect, person killed in deadly shooting in Borger
VIDEO: Multiple agencies responding to wildfire in Timbercreek area
VIDEO: Multiple agencies responding to wildfire in Timbercreek area