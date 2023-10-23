Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community

New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community
New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New restaurants and coffee shops are open in town.

Charlie’s Burgers and Brews

Charlie’s Burgers and Brews is open and located on South Georgia Street.

The business offers burgers, chicken salad, several sandwiches, cakes, and soups.

Charlie’s buys all its meat locally from Panhandle beef processors. Its goal is to keep its business in Amarillo.

“We buy local, it’s a big thing to me,” said Becca Collins, owner of Charlie’s Burgers and Brews. “We want to buy everything we can as locally as possible so that we can help out the community.”

Everything is homemade at Charlie’s, including the chili and desserts.

7Brew

A new drive-thru coffee shop is open on Western Street by I-40.

7Brew has coffee, energy drinks, shakes, smoothies, pupachinos, and several syrup flavors to customize your drink.

Every drink can be either hot, iced, or frozen.

To celebrate its opening, 7Brew donated to the Mavericks Boys and Girls Club and delivered drinks to a local fire station.

“The culture, the culture of small business and being a part of the community,” said Noah Lockhart, manager of 7Brew. “We really want to impact the community in a very positive way and this is the perfect place to do it.”

7Brew says it prioritizes cultivating kindness and joy with every drink through service, speed, quality, energy, and atmosphere.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot of police lights.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in downtown Borger
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the area of Palisades, Timbercreek and Lake...
Update: Wildfire in Timbercreek area, 100 percent contained
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Gruver Greyhounds
Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20

Latest News

Officials identified the person who was killed and a suspect from a shooting that happened over...
Officials identify suspect, person killed in deadly shooting in Borger
VIDEO: Multiple agencies responding to wildfire in Timbercreek area
VIDEO: Multiple agencies responding to wildfire in Timbercreek area
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the area of Palisades, Timbercreek and Lake...
Update: Wildfire in Timbercreek area, 100 percent contained