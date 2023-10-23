New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New restaurants and coffee shops are open in town.

Charlie’s Burgers and Brews

Charlie’s Burgers and Brews is open and located on South Georgia Street.

The business offers burgers, chicken salad, several sandwiches, cakes, and soups.

Charlie’s buys all its meat locally from Panhandle beef processors. Its goal is to keep its business in Amarillo.

“We buy local, it’s a big thing to me,” said Becca Collins, owner of Charlie’s Burgers and Brews. “We want to buy everything we can as locally as possible so that we can help out the community.”

Everything is homemade at Charlie’s, including the chili and desserts.

7Brew

A new drive-thru coffee shop is open on Western Street by I-40.

7Brew has coffee, energy drinks, shakes, smoothies, pupachinos, and several syrup flavors to customize your drink.

Every drink can be either hot, iced, or frozen.

To celebrate its opening, 7Brew donated to the Mavericks Boys and Girls Club and delivered drinks to a local fire station.

“The culture, the culture of small business and being a part of the community,” said Noah Lockhart, manager of 7Brew. “We really want to impact the community in a very positive way and this is the perfect place to do it.”

7Brew says it prioritizes cultivating kindness and joy with every drink through service, speed, quality, energy, and atmosphere.

