Discovery Center, Amarillo High Plains Drafters to host home brewing class Friday

The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Amarillo High Plains Drafters will host an introduction to home brewing class this Friday.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Amarillo High Plains Drafters will host an introduction to home brewing class this Friday.

Members of the High Plains Drafters are set to teach the Home Brewing Class from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday for adults aged 21 and up.

According to a press release, the class will teach beginner brewers how to brew their own beer at home and introduce the community to the High Plains Drafters as a resource for anyone interested in at-home fermentation.

Participants can expect to learn the basics from start to finish. According to the release, ingredient selections that will be presented include hops, malt, and yeast varieties.

“The only thing that participants need to bring is a desire to learn about homebrewing,” said Jacob Andrew, president of the Amarillo High Plains Drafters. “Any additional knowledge will be a plus but not required as this is an intro course designed to help bring new people into the hobby.”

The Amarillo High Plains Drafters is a local homebrew club for Amarillo and surrounding areas. Andrew says anyone is welcome, and participants interested in their organization can visit the Amarillo High Plains Drafters website.

Tickets for the event are $20.

Event organizers say class size is limited. To register for the class, visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

