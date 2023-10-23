Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center

File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 22, 2023. UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to update members today on bargaining with Detroit automakers as strikes against the companies head into their sixth week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United Auto Workers union has once again escalated its strikes against big Detroit automakers, this time adding a factory that makes Ram pickup trucks for Stellantis.

The union says that 6,800 members walked out Monday morning at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, Assembly Plant, a huge profit center for the company.

The newest strike action comes just three days after union President Shawn Fain reported progress in talks with General Motors and Stellantis but said the companies will have to make better offers. No progress was reported with Ford, last week said it had the best offer of the three.

The union went on strike Sept. 15 at one assembly plant from each company. About 40,000 workers are now on strike against all three automakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot of police lights.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in downtown Borger
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the area of Palisades, Timbercreek and Lake...
Update: Wildfire in Timbercreek area, 100 percent contained
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Gruver Greyhounds
Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20

Latest News

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
World’s oldest dog dies at age 31
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters say they were brutally assaulted, carjacked in parking garage after concert
Officials said an Amarillo teenager was killed in an ATV crash Sunday evening on Cherry Avenue.
Officials: Amarillo teen killed in ATV crash on Cherry Avenue
FILE - President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South...
Biden names technology hubs for 32 states and Puerto Rico to help the industry and create jobs