Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Temple 3-year-old starts his own business selling paletas

Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business...
Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business owner.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business owner. In July he started M&M Paletas setting up shop at various events and festivals in Temple and surrounding communities.

It’s a pretty sweet deal for Mareck who serves flavors like lime and cookies and cream from his paleta cart.

”We learn about where we put our money,” his mother Katie Gomez said.

It all started when Mareck’s parents went to the store several times and noticed that the toddler always wanted a toy. That added up quickly, and they realized they couldn’t afford one every single trip.

”My husband came up with the idea he could have anything he wants as long as he works for it,” Katie said.

So M&M Paletas was born.

”M is his name Mareck and M is for his brother Malik,” Katie said.

Out of Mareck’s earnings 30% go towards savings, 25% to pay back business supplies, 10% for tithing and 35% for toys.

”I ask him every time how much do you want to put in the bank? It’s pretty consistently about 30%” Katie said.

Mareck is also learning about goal setting through his paleta cart. Whenever he and his family visit the store they let him pick out a toy that he can only buy if he gets enough money.

It’s these lessons that his parents hope he’ll carry with him forever.

”We want him to know that you can have anything in life if you work for it,” Katie said.

The plan is to eventually have Mareck’s 9-month-old brother, Malik, help with the business. The paleta cart’s next stop will be at the Harker Heights Dia de los Muertos festival at Carl Levin Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot of police lights.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in downtown Borger
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the area of Palisades, Timbercreek and Lake...
Update: Wildfire in Timbercreek area, 100 percent contained
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Gruver Greyhounds
Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20

Latest News

Ruben heads to Friona and makes a stop at the high school to learn the importance of athletic...
Ruben on the Road: Highlighting the importance of athletic trainers in schools
Officials said an Amarillo teenager was killed in an ATV crash Sunday evening on Cherry Avenue.
Officials: Amarillo teen killed in ATV crash on Cherry Avenue
New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community
New in Amarillo: Burgers and coffee helping the community
Officials identified the person who was killed and a suspect from a shooting that happened over...
Officials identify suspect, person killed in deadly shooting in Borger
VIDEO: Multiple agencies responding to wildfire in Timbercreek area