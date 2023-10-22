Temple 3-year-old starts his own business selling paletas

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business owner. In July he started M&M Paletas setting up shop at various events and festivals in Temple and surrounding communities.

It’s a pretty sweet deal for Mareck who serves flavors like lime and cookies and cream from his paleta cart.

”We learn about where we put our money,” his mother Katie Gomez said.

It all started when Mareck’s parents went to the store several times and noticed that the toddler always wanted a toy. That added up quickly, and they realized they couldn’t afford one every single trip.

”My husband came up with the idea he could have anything he wants as long as he works for it,” Katie said.

So M&M Paletas was born.

”M is his name Mareck and M is for his brother Malik,” Katie said.

Out of Mareck’s earnings 30% go towards savings, 25% to pay back business supplies, 10% for tithing and 35% for toys.

”I ask him every time how much do you want to put in the bank? It’s pretty consistently about 30%” Katie said.

Mareck is also learning about goal setting through his paleta cart. Whenever he and his family visit the store they let him pick out a toy that he can only buy if he gets enough money.

It’s these lessons that his parents hope he’ll carry with him forever.

”We want him to know that you can have anything in life if you work for it,” Katie said.

The plan is to eventually have Mareck’s 9-month-old brother, Malik, help with the business. The paleta cart’s next stop will be at the Harker Heights Dia de los Muertos festival at Carl Levin Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

