Rain Chances Increasing

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Warm temperatures will stick around for one more today, with highs today topping out in the upper 80′s. A mix of sun and clouds will be present today, tonight, and tomorrow as well. Tomorrow will feature slightly cooler temperatures, along with a small rain chance toward the southeast part of the area late in the day. The rain chance doesn’t significantly increase until late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday look to be a little drier with a few showers possible.

