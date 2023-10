AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the area of Palisades, Timbercreek and Lake Tanglewood.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 60 acres and is growing rapidly.

It also says structures are threatened and Randall County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the area.

