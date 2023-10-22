Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Goodbye Summer (Maybe)

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures tonight will once again be fairly mild, dipping into the low to mid 50′s, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be our last hot day, with highs in the upper 80′s and intervals of clouds and sunshine. Cooler temperatures will enter the area Monday, which will set the tone for the upcoming work week. Rain chances will enter the area late Tuesday, which could stick around for multiple days, along with highs only in the 60′s and low 70′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Hereford police have arrested a man they say made active shooting threats to multiple schools...
Hereford police arrest man accused of making active shooting threats to schools, businesses
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Temperatures Down, Rain Chances Up
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warm Weekend
Warm Weekend