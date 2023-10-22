Goodbye Summer (Maybe)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures tonight will once again be fairly mild, dipping into the low to mid 50′s, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be our last hot day, with highs in the upper 80′s and intervals of clouds and sunshine. Cooler temperatures will enter the area Monday, which will set the tone for the upcoming work week. Rain chances will enter the area late Tuesday, which could stick around for multiple days, along with highs only in the 60′s and low 70′s.

