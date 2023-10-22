Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in downtown Borger

Shot of police lights.
Shot of police lights.(KTIV)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department says a man is dead and several others are injured after being shot in downtown.

Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Borger Regional Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance on North Main Street.

While on 911, the caller then advised dispatch that shots had been fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found multiple victims with gun shot wounds.

Police say three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and are in critical, but stable condition.

One man was also found dead on scene, police say his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Borger Police say preliminary investigation shows that several subjects were involved in an altercation, when multiple firearms were produced and shots were fired.

Law enforcement is asking if anyone witnessed the altercation to contact the Borger Police Department at (806) 273-0930

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20
Gruver Greyhounds
Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9
Hereford police have arrested a man they say made active shooting threats to multiple schools...
Hereford police arrest man accused of making active shooting threats to schools, businesses

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Canyon Main Street is aiming to beautify the City of Canyon through a new mural program.
Canyon Main Street beautifying City of Canyon through new mural program
Canyon Main Street is aiming to beautify the City of Canyon through a new mural program.
Canyon Main Street beautifying City of Canyon through new mural program