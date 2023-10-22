1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in downtown Borger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department says a man is dead and several others are injured after being shot in downtown.

Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Borger Regional Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance on North Main Street.

While on 911, the caller then advised dispatch that shots had been fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found multiple victims with gun shot wounds.

Police say three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and are in critical, but stable condition.

One man was also found dead on scene, police say his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Borger Police say preliminary investigation shows that several subjects were involved in an altercation, when multiple firearms were produced and shots were fired.

Law enforcement is asking if anyone witnessed the altercation to contact the Borger Police Department at (806) 273-0930

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.