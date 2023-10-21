Warm Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will continue to run well above average through the weekend. Two storms over the Pacific Ocean will play a role in the next chance for rain next week. One storm is west of California and will move over the southwestern part of the US early next week. The other is a Pacific hurricane that will feel moisture across Texas at the same time. Rain are are highest on Wednesday at this point. Temperatures will drop below average next week.

