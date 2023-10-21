Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 9 of the high school football season is over, and only two weeks remain until the playoffs. Here’s how the district standings shape up in the Texas Panhandle.

District 2-5A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Abilene 5-0 1.000 W5 W 63-10 @ Coronado vs. Amarillo High Amarillo High 3-1 0.750 W1 OFF @ Abilene Lubbock-Cooper 3-1 0.750 W1 W 48-27 vs. Monterey @ Tascosa Tascosa 2-2 0.500 W2 W 63-24 @ Caprock vs. Lubbock-Cooper Monterey 1-3 0.250 L1 L 27-48 @ Lubbock-Cooper vs. Coronado Coronado 1-3 0.250 L3 L 10-63 vs. Abilene @ Monterey Caprock 0-5 0.000 L6 L 24-63 vs. Tascosa OFF

District 2-5A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Rider 3-0 1.000 W3 W 49-20 vs. Palo Duro @ Plainview Cooper 2-1 0.667 W2 W 31-14 vs. Plainview @ Lubbock Wylie 2-1 0.667 W1 W 52-7 @ Lubbock vs. Palo Duro Plainview 1-2 0.333 L1 L 14-31 @ Cooper vs. Rider Palo Duro 1-2 0.333 L2 L 20-49 @ Rider @ Wylie Lubbock 0-3 0.000 L4 L 7-52 vs. Wylie vs. Cooper

District 3-4A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Canyon 2-0 1.000 W5 W 48-7 vs. Randall @ Dumas Randall 2-1 0.667 L1 L 7-48 @ Canyon vs. Hereford Hereford 1-1 0.500 L1 OFF @ Randall Dumas 1-1 0.500 W1 W 56-7 @ Pampa vs. Canyon Pampa 0-3 0.000 L3 L 7-56 vs. Dumas OFF

District 2-4A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent West Plains 3-0 1.000 W8 W 72-6 vs. Perryton OFF Seminole 1-1 0.500 W1 OFF @ Levelland Perryton 1-1 0.500 L1 L 6-72 @ West Plains vs. Borger Borger 1-1 0.500 W1 W 36-28 vs. Levelland @ Perryton Levelland 0-3 0.000 L4 L 28-36 @ Borger vs. Seminole

District 2-3A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Bushland 3-0 1.000 W7 W 35-3 @ Shallowater vs. Dalhart Dalhart 2-0 1.000 W3 OFF @ Bushland Muleshoe 1-1 0.500 W1 W 48-6 @ River Road vs. Shallowater Shallowater 0-2 0.000 L2 L 3-35 vs. Bushland @ Muleshoe River Road 0-3 0.000 L4 L 6-48 vs. Muleshoe OFF

District 3-3A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Canadian 3-0 1.000 W8 W 56-7 @ Friona vs. Tulia Friona 2-1 0.667 L1 L 7-56 vs. Canadian @ Spearman Childress 2-1 0.667 W2 W 28-21 @ Spearman vs. Dimmitt Spearman 1-2 0.333 L2 L 21-28 vs. Childress vs. Friona Dimmitt 1-2 0.333 W1 W 43-27 @ Tulia @ Childress Tulia 0-3 0.000 L5 L 27-43 vs. Dimmitt @ Canadian

District 1-2A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Stratford 3-0 1.000 W8 W 69-0 vs. Sanford-Fritch @ Highland Park Panhandle 2-1 0.667 W1 W 65-0 @ West Texas vs. Sanford-Fritch West Texas 2-1 0.667 L1 L 0-65 vs. Panhandle vs. Farwell Farwell 2-1 0.667 W2 W 56-32 vs. Highland Park @ West Texas Sanford-Fritch 0-3 0.000 L8 L 0-69 @ Stratford @ Panhandle Highland Park 0-3 0.000 L3 L 32-56 @ Farwell vs. Stratford

District 1-2A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Gruver 2-0 1.000 W4 W 42-41 @ Sunray OFF Sunray 1-1 0.500 L1 L 41-42 vs. Gruver OFF Vega 1-1 0.500 L1 OFF OFF Boys Ranch 0-2 0.000 L3 OFF @ Guymon (Non-District)

District 2-2A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Wellington 3-0 1.000 W3 W 46-0 vs. Wheeler @ Quanah Clarendon 3-0 1.000 W5 W 42-6 vs. Memphis vs. Shamrock Shamrock 1-2 0.333 W1 W 28-12 vs. Quanah @ Clarendon Quanah 1-2 0.333 L2 L 12-28 @ Shamrock vs. Wellington Wheeler 1-2 0.250 L1 L 0-46 @ Wellington @ Memphis Memphis 0-3 0.000 L7 L 6-42 @ Clarendon vs. Wheeler

District 3-2A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Lockney 3-0 1.000 W5 W 35-22 vs. Ralls @ Hale Center Ralls 2-1 0.667 L1 L 22-35 @ Lockney vs. Crosbyton Sudan 2-1 UPDATED 0.667 W1 W 53-12 @ Crosbyton @ Bovina Hale Center 1-2 0.333 W1 W 37-17 vs. Bovina vs. Lockney Bovina 1-2 0.333 L1 L 17-37 @ Hale Center vs. Sudan Crosbyton 0-3 0.000 L8 L 12-53 vs. Sudan @ Ralls

District 1-1A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Miami 1-0 1.000 W8 W 36-30 vs. Follett @ McLean McLean 1-0 1.000 W1 W 32-15 @ White Deer vs. Miami White Deer 0-1 0.000 L4 L 15-32 vs. McLean vs. Follett Follett 0-1 0.000 L1 L 30-36 @ Miami @ White Deer

District 2-1A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Happy 1-0 1.000 W7 W 46-30 vs. Nazareth @ Wildorado Claude 1-0 1.000 W1 W 70-24 vs. Wildorado vs. Nazareth Nazareth 0-1 0.000 L5 L 30-46 @ Happy @ Claude Wildorado 0-1 0.000 L1 L 24-70 @ Claude vs. Happy

District 4-1A DI

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Valley 1-0 1.000 W2 W 53-0 vs. Spur vs. Knox City Knox City 1-0 1.000 W8 W 62-0 @ Northside @ Valley Northside 0-1 0.000 L1 L 0-62 vs. Knox City @ Spur Spur 0-1 0.000 L3 L 0-53 @ Valley vs. Northside

District 1-1A DII

Team District Record Win % Streak Week 9 Result Next Opponent Silverton 3-0 1.000 W4 W 55-0 vs. Darrouzett OFF Groom 2-1 0.667 W1 W (FF) @ Hedley vs. Lefors Lefors 1-1 0.500 W1 OFF @ Groom Hedley 0-2 0.000 L4 L (FF) vs. Groom @ Darrouzett Darrouzett 0-2 0.000 L5 L 0-55 vs. Silverton vs. Hedley

