Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 9 of the high school football season is over, and only two weeks remain until the playoffs. Here’s how the district standings shape up in the Texas Panhandle.
District 2-5A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Abilene
|5-0
|1.000
|W5
|W 63-10 @ Coronado
|vs. Amarillo High
|Amarillo High
|3-1
|0.750
|W1
|OFF
|@ Abilene
|Lubbock-Cooper
|3-1
|0.750
|W1
|W 48-27 vs. Monterey
|@ Tascosa
|Tascosa
|2-2
|0.500
|W2
|W 63-24 @ Caprock
|vs. Lubbock-Cooper
|Monterey
|1-3
|0.250
|L1
|L 27-48 @ Lubbock-Cooper
|vs. Coronado
|Coronado
|1-3
|0.250
|L3
|L 10-63 vs. Abilene
|@ Monterey
|Caprock
|0-5
|0.000
|L6
|L 24-63 vs. Tascosa
|OFF
District 2-5A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Rider
|3-0
|1.000
|W3
|W 49-20 vs. Palo Duro
|@ Plainview
|Cooper
|2-1
|0.667
|W2
|W 31-14 vs. Plainview
|@ Lubbock
|Wylie
|2-1
|0.667
|W1
|W 52-7 @ Lubbock
|vs. Palo Duro
|Plainview
|1-2
|0.333
|L1
|L 14-31 @ Cooper
|vs. Rider
|Palo Duro
|1-2
|0.333
|L2
|L 20-49 @ Rider
|@ Wylie
|Lubbock
|0-3
|0.000
|L4
|L 7-52 vs. Wylie
|vs. Cooper
District 3-4A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Canyon
|2-0
|1.000
|W5
|W 48-7 vs. Randall
|@ Dumas
|Randall
|2-1
|0.667
|L1
|L 7-48 @ Canyon
|vs. Hereford
|Hereford
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|OFF
|@ Randall
|Dumas
|1-1
|0.500
|W1
|W 56-7 @ Pampa
|vs. Canyon
|Pampa
|0-3
|0.000
|L3
|L 7-56 vs. Dumas
|OFF
District 2-4A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|West Plains
|3-0
|1.000
|W8
|W 72-6 vs. Perryton
|OFF
|Seminole
|1-1
|0.500
|W1
|OFF
|@ Levelland
|Perryton
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|L 6-72 @ West Plains
|vs. Borger
|Borger
|1-1
|0.500
|W1
|W 36-28 vs. Levelland
|@ Perryton
|Levelland
|0-3
|0.000
|L4
|L 28-36 @ Borger
|vs. Seminole
District 2-3A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Bushland
|3-0
|1.000
|W7
|W 35-3 @ Shallowater
|vs. Dalhart
|Dalhart
|2-0
|1.000
|W3
|OFF
|@ Bushland
|Muleshoe
|1-1
|0.500
|W1
|W 48-6 @ River Road
|vs. Shallowater
|Shallowater
|0-2
|0.000
|L2
|L 3-35 vs. Bushland
|@ Muleshoe
|River Road
|0-3
|0.000
|L4
|L 6-48 vs. Muleshoe
|OFF
District 3-3A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Canadian
|3-0
|1.000
|W8
|W 56-7 @ Friona
|vs. Tulia
|Friona
|2-1
|0.667
|L1
|L 7-56 vs. Canadian
|@ Spearman
|Childress
|2-1
|0.667
|W2
|W 28-21 @ Spearman
|vs. Dimmitt
|Spearman
|1-2
|0.333
|L2
|L 21-28 vs. Childress
|vs. Friona
|Dimmitt
|1-2
|0.333
|W1
|W 43-27 @ Tulia
|@ Childress
|Tulia
|0-3
|0.000
|L5
|L 27-43 vs. Dimmitt
|@ Canadian
District 1-2A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Stratford
|3-0
|1.000
|W8
|W 69-0 vs. Sanford-Fritch
|@ Highland Park
|Panhandle
|2-1
|0.667
|W1
|W 65-0 @ West Texas
|vs. Sanford-Fritch
|West Texas
|2-1
|0.667
|L1
|L 0-65 vs. Panhandle
|vs. Farwell
|Farwell
|2-1
|0.667
|W2
|W 56-32 vs. Highland Park
|@ West Texas
|Sanford-Fritch
|0-3
|0.000
|L8
|L 0-69 @ Stratford
|@ Panhandle
|Highland Park
|0-3
|0.000
|L3
|L 32-56 @ Farwell
|vs. Stratford
District 1-2A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Gruver
|2-0
|1.000
|W4
|W 42-41 @ Sunray
|OFF
|Sunray
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|L 41-42 vs. Gruver
|OFF
|Vega
|1-1
|0.500
|L1
|OFF
|OFF
|Boys Ranch
|0-2
|0.000
|L3
|OFF
|@ Guymon (Non-District)
District 2-2A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Wellington
|3-0
|1.000
|W3
|W 46-0 vs. Wheeler
|@ Quanah
|Clarendon
|3-0
|1.000
|W5
|W 42-6 vs. Memphis
|vs. Shamrock
|Shamrock
|1-2
|0.333
|W1
|W 28-12 vs. Quanah
|@ Clarendon
|Quanah
|1-2
|0.333
|L2
|L 12-28 @ Shamrock
|vs. Wellington
|Wheeler
|1-2
|0.250
|L1
|L 0-46 @ Wellington
|@ Memphis
|Memphis
|0-3
|0.000
|L7
|L 6-42 @ Clarendon
|vs. Wheeler
District 3-2A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Lockney
|3-0
|1.000
|W5
|W 35-22 vs. Ralls
|@ Hale Center
|Ralls
|2-1
|0.667
|L1
|L 22-35 @ Lockney
|vs. Crosbyton
|Sudan
|2-1 UPDATED
|0.667
|W1
|W 53-12 @ Crosbyton
|@ Bovina
|Hale Center
|1-2
|0.333
|W1
|W 37-17 vs. Bovina
|vs. Lockney
|Bovina
|1-2
|0.333
|L1
|L 17-37 @ Hale Center
|vs. Sudan
|Crosbyton
|0-3
|0.000
|L8
|L 12-53 vs. Sudan
|@ Ralls
District 1-1A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Miami
|1-0
|1.000
|W8
|W 36-30 vs. Follett
|@ McLean
|McLean
|1-0
|1.000
|W1
|W 32-15 @ White Deer
|vs. Miami
|White Deer
|0-1
|0.000
|L4
|L 15-32 vs. McLean
|vs. Follett
|Follett
|0-1
|0.000
|L1
|L 30-36 @ Miami
|@ White Deer
District 2-1A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Happy
|1-0
|1.000
|W7
|W 46-30 vs. Nazareth
|@ Wildorado
|Claude
|1-0
|1.000
|W1
|W 70-24 vs. Wildorado
|vs. Nazareth
|Nazareth
|0-1
|0.000
|L5
|L 30-46 @ Happy
|@ Claude
|Wildorado
|0-1
|0.000
|L1
|L 24-70 @ Claude
|vs. Happy
District 4-1A DI
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Valley
|1-0
|1.000
|W2
|W 53-0 vs. Spur
|vs. Knox City
|Knox City
|1-0
|1.000
|W8
|W 62-0 @ Northside
|@ Valley
|Northside
|0-1
|0.000
|L1
|L 0-62 vs. Knox City
|@ Spur
|Spur
|0-1
|0.000
|L3
|L 0-53 @ Valley
|vs. Northside
District 1-1A DII
|Team
|District Record
|Win %
|Streak
|Week 9 Result
|Next Opponent
|Silverton
|3-0
|1.000
|W4
|W 55-0 vs. Darrouzett
|OFF
|Groom
|2-1
|0.667
|W1
|W (FF) @ Hedley
|vs. Lefors
|Lefors
|1-1
|0.500
|W1
|OFF
|@ Groom
|Hedley
|0-2
|0.000
|L4
|L (FF) vs. Groom
|@ Darrouzett
|Darrouzett
|0-2
|0.000
|L5
|L 0-55 vs. Silverton
|vs. Hedley
