Texas Panhandle high school football district standings roundup - Week 9

Gruver Greyhounds
Gruver Greyhounds(KFDA)
By Preston Moore
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 9 of the high school football season is over, and only two weeks remain until the playoffs. Here’s how the district standings shape up in the Texas Panhandle.

District 2-5A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Abilene5-01.000W5W 63-10 @ Coronadovs. Amarillo High
Amarillo High3-10.750W1OFF@ Abilene
Lubbock-Cooper3-10.750W1W 48-27 vs. Monterey@ Tascosa
Tascosa2-20.500W2W 63-24 @ Caprockvs. Lubbock-Cooper
Monterey1-30.250L1L 27-48 @ Lubbock-Coopervs. Coronado
Coronado1-30.250L3L 10-63 vs. Abilene@ Monterey
Caprock0-50.000L6L 24-63 vs. TascosaOFF

District 2-5A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Rider3-01.000W3W 49-20 vs. Palo Duro@ Plainview
Cooper2-10.667W2W 31-14 vs. Plainview@ Lubbock
Wylie2-10.667W1W 52-7 @ Lubbockvs. Palo Duro
Plainview1-20.333L1L 14-31 @ Coopervs. Rider
Palo Duro1-20.333L2L 20-49 @ Rider@ Wylie
Lubbock0-30.000L4L 7-52 vs. Wylievs. Cooper

District 3-4A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Canyon2-01.000W5W 48-7 vs. Randall@ Dumas
Randall2-10.667L1L 7-48 @ Canyonvs. Hereford
Hereford1-10.500L1OFF@ Randall
Dumas1-10.500W1W 56-7 @ Pampavs. Canyon
Pampa0-30.000L3L 7-56 vs. DumasOFF

District 2-4A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
West Plains3-01.000W8W 72-6 vs. PerrytonOFF
Seminole1-10.500W1OFF@ Levelland
Perryton1-10.500L1L 6-72 @ West Plainsvs. Borger
Borger1-10.500W1W 36-28 vs. Levelland@ Perryton
Levelland0-30.000L4L 28-36 @ Borgervs. Seminole

District 2-3A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Bushland3-01.000W7W 35-3 @ Shallowatervs. Dalhart
Dalhart2-01.000W3OFF@ Bushland
Muleshoe1-10.500W1W 48-6 @ River Roadvs. Shallowater
Shallowater0-20.000L2L 3-35 vs. Bushland@ Muleshoe
River Road0-30.000L4L 6-48 vs. MuleshoeOFF

District 3-3A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Canadian3-01.000W8W 56-7 @ Frionavs. Tulia
Friona2-10.667L1L 7-56 vs. Canadian@ Spearman
Childress2-10.667W2W 28-21 @ Spearmanvs. Dimmitt
Spearman1-20.333L2L 21-28 vs. Childressvs. Friona
Dimmitt1-20.333W1W 43-27 @ Tulia@ Childress
Tulia0-30.000L5L 27-43 vs. Dimmitt@ Canadian

District 1-2A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Stratford3-01.000W8W 69-0 vs. Sanford-Fritch@ Highland Park
Panhandle2-10.667W1W 65-0 @ West Texasvs. Sanford-Fritch
West Texas2-10.667L1L 0-65 vs. Panhandlevs. Farwell
Farwell2-10.667W2W 56-32 vs. Highland Park@ West Texas
Sanford-Fritch0-30.000L8L 0-69 @ Stratford@ Panhandle
Highland Park0-30.000L3L 32-56 @ Farwellvs. Stratford

District 1-2A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Gruver2-01.000W4W 42-41 @ SunrayOFF
Sunray1-10.500L1L 41-42 vs. GruverOFF
Vega1-10.500L1OFFOFF
Boys Ranch0-20.000L3OFF@ Guymon (Non-District)

District 2-2A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Wellington3-01.000W3W 46-0 vs. Wheeler@ Quanah
Clarendon3-01.000W5W 42-6 vs. Memphisvs. Shamrock
Shamrock1-20.333W1W 28-12 vs. Quanah@ Clarendon
Quanah1-20.333L2L 12-28 @ Shamrockvs. Wellington
Wheeler1-20.250L1L 0-46 @ Wellington@ Memphis
Memphis0-30.000L7L 6-42 @ Clarendonvs. Wheeler

District 3-2A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Lockney3-01.000W5W 35-22 vs. Ralls@ Hale Center
Ralls2-10.667L1L 22-35 @ Lockneyvs. Crosbyton
Sudan2-1 UPDATED0.667W1W 53-12 @ Crosbyton@ Bovina
Hale Center1-20.333W1W 37-17 vs. Bovinavs. Lockney
Bovina1-20.333L1L 17-37 @ Hale Centervs. Sudan
Crosbyton0-30.000L8L 12-53 vs. Sudan@ Ralls

District 1-1A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Miami1-01.000W8W 36-30 vs. Follett@ McLean
McLean1-01.000W1W 32-15 @ White Deervs. Miami
White Deer0-10.000L4L 15-32 vs. McLeanvs. Follett
Follett0-10.000L1L 30-36 @ Miami@ White Deer

District 2-1A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Happy1-01.000W7W 46-30 vs. Nazareth@ Wildorado
Claude1-01.000W1W 70-24 vs. Wildoradovs. Nazareth
Nazareth0-10.000L5L 30-46 @ Happy@ Claude
Wildorado0-10.000L1L 24-70 @ Claudevs. Happy

District 4-1A DI

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Valley1-01.000W2W 53-0 vs. Spurvs. Knox City
Knox City1-01.000W8W 62-0 @ Northside@ Valley
Northside0-10.000L1L 0-62 vs. Knox City@ Spur
Spur0-10.000L3L 0-53 @ Valleyvs. Northside

District 1-1A DII

TeamDistrict RecordWin %StreakWeek 9 ResultNext Opponent
Silverton3-01.000W4W 55-0 vs. DarrouzettOFF
Groom2-10.667W1W (FF) @ Hedleyvs. Lefors
Lefors1-10.500W1OFF@ Groom
Hedley0-20.000L4L (FF) vs. Groom@ Darrouzett
Darrouzett0-20.000L5L 0-55 vs. Silvertonvs. Hedley

