Temperatures Down, Rain Chances Up

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! A gorgeous weekend is setting up across the TX Panhandle, with highs building well into the 80′s both days, partly cloudy skies, and winds remaining comfortable, sticking around 10-20 mph. Cooler temperatures will enter the area Monday, which will set the trend for the upcoming work week. Rain chances will enter the area late Tuesday, which could stick around for multiple days, along with highs only in the 60′s and low 70′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

