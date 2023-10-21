Who's Hiring?
San Jose Earthquakes take draw streak into matchup against Austin

The San Jose Earthquakes host Austin after playing to a draw in three consecutive games
(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Austin FC (10-15-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose -177, Austin FC +400, Draw +343; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes play Austin after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-10 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes rank sixth in the MLS drawing 183 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Austin is 7-15-5 in Western Conference games. Austin has a 4-1-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals with eight assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has scored 11 goals and added four assists for Austin. Jon Gallagher has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Austin: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Maximiliano Urruti (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

