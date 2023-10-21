Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis woman was indicted today and charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to The Eastern New Mexico News.

On Aug. 4, 28-year-old Alexandra Romero told police that she shot her ex after reporting a burglary in progress.

Police found 39-year-old Javier Jimenez dead in Romero’s home.

Law officers decided to take the case to grand jurors after more than two months of investigating Jimenez’s death.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, court records show that Jimenez had been accused of trespassing on the property multiple times, most recently in May 2022.

Police said in August that Romero had taken steps to secure a restraining order against Jimenez, but details were not provided.

Police said they found Jimenez’s body in a pool of coagulated blood with no pulse after responding to a 911 call in which Romero had reported a burglary in process. Court records show Jimenez was shot “near his mid right back.”

District Attorney Quentin Ray said grand jurors were presented with the law in regard to “second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and self-defense, and that’s what they came back with.”

Ray said voluntary manslaughter is considered “unlawful killing with sufficient provocation ... kind of the heat of the moment without due thought ... the heat of passion.”

Maximum punishment if convicted would be six years in prison, Ray said.

The prosecutor said Romero was not immediately arrested but a warrant would be issued for her arrest later Friday or possibly Monday.

