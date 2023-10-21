Lady Eagles sweep Pampa extending their season with a playoff berth
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles sweep Pampa on Saturday afternoon, locking themselves in 4th place in the district and clinching a playoff berth.
The Lady Eagles are sitting at .500 on the season with a 20-20 record and 7-6 in district play.
Canyon will travel to Hereford Tuesday for its last regular season match.
|Set 1:
|Set 2:
|Set 3:
|Pampa
|23
|17
|20
|Canyon
|25
|25
|25
