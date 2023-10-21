Who's Hiring?
Lady Eagles sweep Pampa extending their season with a playoff berth

Canyon Lady Eagles clinch playoff berth
Canyon Lady Eagles clinch playoff berth(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles sweep Pampa on Saturday afternoon, locking themselves in 4th place in the district and clinching a playoff berth.

The Lady Eagles are sitting at .500 on the season with a 20-20 record and 7-6 in district play.

Canyon will travel to Hereford Tuesday for its last regular season match.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:
Pampa231720
Canyon252525

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

