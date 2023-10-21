Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Buffs continue to stay on top in the LSC with 3-1 over Oklahoma Christian

Lady Buffs defeat Ok Christian
Lady Buffs defeat Ok Christian(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs defeated the Oklahoma Christian Lady Eagles Saturday afternoon, 3-1.

After winning the first two sets, the Lady Buffs dropped a close set three, 25-23. WT took care of business to seal the deal in set four to continue to stay undefeated at home.

The Lady Buffs move to 20-2(9-1) and continue to stay on at No. 1 in the Lone Star Conference.

WT was led by sophomore Emma Becker with 13 kills. Torrey Miller also aided in the victory as the senior added eight kills and 18 digs to the stat book.

West Texas A&M will host LSC rival Lubbock Christian on Wednesday in ‘The Box’ for their next match.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:Set 4:
Oklahoma Christian17162517
West Texas A&M25252325

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Officials: Clovis woman indicted for shooting ex in August
Hereford police have arrested a man they say made active shooting threats to multiple schools...
Hereford police arrest man accused of making active shooting threats to schools, businesses
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Tascosa takes down Caprock in district action.
Tascosa posts season-high 63 points in win over Caprock
VIDEO: Canyon dominates in first Goat Game victory since 2019 with 48-7 win over rival Randall
VIDEO: Canyon dominates in first Goat Game victory since 2019 with 48-7 win over rival Randall
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 1A, OK and NM scores