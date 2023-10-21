Lady Buffs continue to stay on top in the LSC with 3-1 over Oklahoma Christian

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs defeated the Oklahoma Christian Lady Eagles Saturday afternoon, 3-1.

After winning the first two sets, the Lady Buffs dropped a close set three, 25-23. WT took care of business to seal the deal in set four to continue to stay undefeated at home.

The Lady Buffs move to 20-2(9-1) and continue to stay on at No. 1 in the Lone Star Conference.

WT was led by sophomore Emma Becker with 13 kills. Torrey Miller also aided in the victory as the senior added eight kills and 18 digs to the stat book.

West Texas A&M will host LSC rival Lubbock Christian on Wednesday in ‘The Box’ for their next match.

Set 1: Set 2: Set 3: Set 4: Oklahoma Christian 17 16 25 17 West Texas A&M 25 25 23 25

