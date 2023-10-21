HIGHLIGHTS: Wink defeats McCamey 52-21

MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers (3-5) hosted the Wink Wildcats (8-1) and lost 52-21.

Entering the game, Wink allowed fewer than 10 points in four of their previous five games.

Freshman running back Kemyd Faciane scored three touchdowns in the first half, helping Wink go into halftime with a 27-0 lead.

Despite the high scoreline, the defenses were active in the first half. McCamey intercepted Wink twice and Wink intercepted McCamey once.

With the win, Wink ties up the all-time series record between the two teams. Both teams have beat the other 32 times.

