Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

HIGHLIGHTS: Wink defeats McCamey 52-21

The McCamey Badgers (3-5) hosted the Wink Wildcats (8-1) and lost 52-21.
The McCamey Badgers (3-5) hosted the Wink Wildcats (8-1) and lost 52-21.(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers (3-5) hosted the Wink Wildcats (8-1) and lost 52-21.

Entering the game, Wink allowed fewer than 10 points in four of their previous five games.

Freshman running back Kemyd Faciane scored three touchdowns in the first half, helping Wink go into halftime with a 27-0 lead.

Despite the high scoreline, the defenses were active in the first half. McCamey intercepted Wink twice and Wink intercepted McCamey once.

With the win, Wink ties up the all-time series record between the two teams. Both teams have beat the other 32 times.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge
Samuel Eugene Wilson, found guilty of 2017 murder (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)
Potter County jury convicts man for 2017 murder
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers

Latest News

VIDEO: Canyon dominates in first Goat Game victory since 2019 with 48-7 win over rival Randall
VIDEO: Canyon dominates in first Goat Game victory since 2019 with 48-7 win over rival Randall
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Game of the Week and 5A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Game of the Week and 5A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 1A, OK and NM scores