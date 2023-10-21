Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High clinches 4th straight district title with sweep over Tascosa

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies clinch their 4th district championship with a sweep over rival Tascosa.

The Lady Sandies are now 34-5 (7-0) on the season. They also remained undefeated on their home court the entirety of the regular season.

“Well that’s one of the goals that the kids set for themselves every year when they go through goal setting, to win that district title, and then make a big playoff run,” Amarillo High head coach Mike Moffitt said. “So, it’s all just different seasons. You’ve got the preseason, district, you can check those boxes off now. Undefeated at home, that was something they wanted to do, that we have not done since I’ve been here, so that was huge for this group to get to do that. Now, it’s that third season, playoff season.”

The Tascosa Lady Rebels will be set to finish second in the district race.

The Lady Sandies will have one more district match on the road against Plainview this Tuesday.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:
Tascosa181817
Amarillo High252525

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

