WTAMU, Friends of The Amarillo Public Library to host ‘Books to Broadway’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University and the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will host “Books to Broadway” on Tuesday, October 24.

This year’s theme is “Love Stories on Broadway,” which will feature songs from shows like “Rent” and “The Fantasticks.”

The show will be held in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a silent auction and a complimentary coffee and dessert bar, and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Theatre-style seating is available for free. Sponsorships and premium seating tickets, which include two drink coupons, are available for $25 each.

To reserve tickets, call Stacy Clopton at (806) 378-3051 or email Stacy.Clopton@amarillolibrary.org.

