Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WTAMU, Friends of The Amarillo Public Library to host ‘Books to Broadway’ event

WTAMU logo
WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University and the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will host “Books to Broadway” on Tuesday, October 24.

This year’s theme is “Love Stories on Broadway,” which will feature songs from shows like “Rent” and “The Fantasticks.”

The show will be held in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a silent auction and a complimentary coffee and dessert bar, and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Theatre-style seating is available for free. Sponsorships and premium seating tickets, which include two drink coupons, are available for $25 each.

To reserve tickets, call Stacy Clopton at (806) 378-3051 or email Stacy.Clopton@amarillolibrary.org.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge
Samuel Eugene Wilson, found guilty of 2017 murder (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)
Potter County jury convicts man for 2017 murder
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

Llano Cemetery will host its annual Historic Tour this Saturday.
Llano Cemetery to host annual Historic Tour this Saturday
Good News: Local group makes it home safely from Israel
GOOD NEWS: Local group makes it home safely from Israel
Voters will vote on a $19.2 million package that includes three propositions.
Panhandle ISD preparing for school bond election in November
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon