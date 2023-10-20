Who's Hiring?
Warm This Weekend, Rain Next Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunshine will continue to dominate the area today, with highs building well into the 80′s for most of the region (with a couple of cities possibly reaching 90). Winds will remain calm today and tonight, before it slightly picks up throughout the weekend, averaging about 10-20 mph. Temperatures will remain steady in the 80′s for the weekend before a cooldown arrives next week, along with what looks like our best rain chance in a long time.

