Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Veteran surprised with service dog during relator training aimed to help military home buyers

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran was surprised with a service dog Thursday during a training course for local relators.

Fairfield Independant Mortgage partnered with American Warrior Initiative to hold a training course at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

The training was designated local relators as “American Warrior Real Estate Professionals” to help military home buyers.

After the training on veteran, William Johson, was surprised with his own service dog.

Retired veteran Jason Reman served as the keynote speaker for the event.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge
Samuel Eugene Wilson, found guilty of 2017 murder (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)
Potter County jury convicts man for 2017 murder
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

The seventh annual Blankets of Love BBQ Fundraiser is set for this Sunday. (Source: KFDA)
Blankets of Love kicks off 7th annual BBQ fundraiser this Sunday
Hereford police have arrested a man they say made active shooting threats to multiple schools...
Hereford police arrest man accused of making active shooting threats to schools, businesses
Sign ups for the Salvation Army of Amarillo’s Angel Tree program are taking place starting...
Sign ups for Amarillo Salvation Army’s Angel Tree start Monday
Llano Cemetery will host its annual Historic Tour this Saturday.
Llano Cemetery to host annual Historic Tour this Saturday
WTAMU logo
WTAMU, Friends of The Amarillo Public Library to host ‘Books to Broadway’ event