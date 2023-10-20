SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Josh Prock and KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Josh Prock and KJ Doyle, you can watch them here.
Mike Roden, TPSN:
Rylee talks with Mike Roden about the Amarillo High vs Tascosa volleyball game, the West Plains vs Perryton football game and more!
Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach:
Rylee talks with Josh Prock about WT’s new players this year, what to expect from the Lady Buffs this basketball season and more!
KJ Doyle, NC10 Sports Director:
Rylee talks with KJ Doyle about the Canyon vs Randall game, the Follett vs Miami game and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.