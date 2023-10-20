Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Josh Prock and KJ Doyle

SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN's Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN's Mike Roden
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Josh Prock and KJ Doyle, you can watch them here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

Rylee talks with Mike Roden about the Amarillo High vs Tascosa volleyball game, the West Plains vs Perryton football game and more!

Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

Rylee talks with Josh Prock about WT’s new players this year, what to expect from the Lady Buffs this basketball season and more!

KJ Doyle, NC10 Sports Director:

Rylee talks with KJ Doyle about the Canyon vs Randall game, the Follett vs Miami game and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge
Samuel Eugene Wilson, found guilty of 2017 murder (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)
Potter County jury convicts man for 2017 murder
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20
Sandies team tennis advances to state tournament for second straight season.
Randall and Amarillo High team tennis advance to state tournament for second straight year
Watch the Livestream at 12 PM Saturday
TPSN to Livestream Tascosa versus Amarillo High Volleyball on Saturday
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle, Sports Director for NewsChannel10
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle, Sports Director for NewsChannel10