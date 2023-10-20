SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Josh Prock and KJ Doyle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Josh Prock and KJ Doyle, you can watch them here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

Rylee talks with Mike Roden about the Amarillo High vs Tascosa volleyball game, the West Plains vs Perryton football game and more!

Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

Rylee talks with Josh Prock about WT’s new players this year, what to expect from the Lady Buffs this basketball season and more!

KJ Doyle, NC10 Sports Director:

Rylee talks with KJ Doyle about the Canyon vs Randall game, the Follett vs Miami game and more!

