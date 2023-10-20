Sign ups for Amarillo Salvation Army’s Angel Tree start Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sign ups for the Salvation Army of Amarillo’s Angel Tree program are taking place starting Monday.

Salvation Army officials say sign ups are open from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Oct. 23-27 at The Salvation Army, 2101 S. Van Buren St.

The organization is closed from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. for lunch.

According to officials, documentation needed to sign up includes:

Picture ID

Proof of income and one bill showing address

Birth certificates or school records for any child 12 years old and under

Officials say only children 12 years old and under will be signed up for gifts. Only a parent or legal guardian can sign up a child and legal guardians must bring proof of guardianship.

Salvation Army officials ask people to not bring anyone that is not necessary to sign up.

Those who would like to sign up online can do so now through Oct. 27 at the Salvation Army Angel Tree website here.

For more information or questions, visit the Salvation Army Amarillo website or call 806-373-6631.

