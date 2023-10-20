Who's Hiring?
Randall and Amarillo High team tennis advance to state tournament for second straight year

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and Amarillo High Sandies tennis teams are heading back to the state tournament in Waco.

Both teams won state titles last year in team tennis and will be looking to repeat as champs this year.

Last year was the first state title in team tennis in school history for both Randall and Amarillo High.

The Sandies took down Abilene Wylie 10-8 to advance while Randall beat their district rivals in Canyon for the third time this season.

The 4A state semifinals are scheduled to start on October 25th at 8:00 a.m. while the 5A matches are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. for Amarillo High. Both teams will compete at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.

If both teams advance, the state finals are expected to start at 11:30 a.m. following the 6A state finals and the 4A teams will follow at 3:00 p.m. to round out the day.

