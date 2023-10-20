Panhandle Community Services hosting Weatherization Awareness Day on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services will be hosting Weatherization Awareness Day on Tuesday, Oct 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be at Grand Suite, 4400 S Washington St B, and is a free event.

There will be energy savings and information, community resources and limited utility assistance applications available. Refreshments will also be available at this event.

For more information, contact Panhandle Community Services at 806-372-2531.

