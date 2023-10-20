Who's Hiring?
Llano Cemetery to host annual Historic Tour this Saturday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery will host its annual Historic Tour this Saturday.

The tour will take place from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the cemetery, 2900 S. Hayes St.

Event organizers say the event will feature two hay rides through the cemetery as visitors learn about people from Amarillo who have had an impact on the community. The hay rides will begin at the Pantheon Mausoleum.

There will be refreshments for those who attend.

