Llano Cemetery to host annual Historic Tour this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery will host its annual Historic Tour this Saturday.

The tour will take place from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the cemetery, 2900 S. Hayes St.

Event organizers say the event will feature two hay rides through the cemetery as visitors learn about people from Amarillo who have had an impact on the community. The hay rides will begin at the Pantheon Mausoleum.

There will be refreshments for those who attend.

