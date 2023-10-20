Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Layton Barrow big plays helps lead West Plains to dominant eighth straight win

VIDEO: Layton Barrow big plays helps lead West Plains to dominant eighth straight win
By Rylee Robinson and KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves beat the Perryton Rangers Thursday night 72-6. It’s the eighth straight win for West Plains since their loss in Week 1 to Bushland.

It was a season-high on the scoreboard for the Wolves with 72 points, but it wasn’t just the offense. The West Plains defense also had a season-best performance in allowing just six points to the Perryton offense.

Layton Barrow led the defensive effort for West Plains, getting an interception on the first play of the game and following that up on the next drive with a sack.

On offense, West Plains took advantage in the screen game with touchdowns in the first half from Kyron Wooten and Jordi Hernandez both coming off screen passes.

The Wolves are now 8-1 on the season and remain undefeated in district play, 3-0. The Rangers fall to 2-6 and 1-1 in district.

West Plains will have a bye week next week, but then travel to Borger for their final regular season game.

Perryton will host the Borger Bulldogs next week. They will travel to Seminole the final week of the regular season to take on the Indians.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday
Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Potter County
Guymon police say a missing man has been found.(Source: Guymon Police Department)
Police: Missing Guymon man found
An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to three cases of child sexual abuse dating back to 2000.
Amarillo man pleads guilty to 3 cases of child sexual abuse
Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge

Latest News

Silverton football takes down Darrouzett to stay undefeated in district.
Silverton clinches share of district title in shutout win over Darrouzett
Whitharral beats Booker in six-man action.
Whitharral takes non-district matchup 52-6 over Booker
Canyon tennis team celebrates winning the 2023 Regional Semifinal
Canyon, Randall and Amarillo High tennis teams all advance to regional final
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with David De Leon, Brylee Jesko and this week’s Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with David De Leon, Brylee Jesko and this week’s Pick Em’s