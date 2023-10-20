Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

K-9 Rio dies in line of duty searching for evidence

K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.
K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A game warden K-9 in the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources died Thursday in the line of duty.

Authorities said in a post on Facebook that K-9 Rio and his partner Cpl. Keith Page were helping to track down a suspected poacher who was hunting without permission.

After the pair found the suspect, the officers began searching for more evidence when Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Efforts to revive Rio were unsuccessful, and the K-9 died around 11 a.m., officials said.

Rio served as an officer for six years, beginning in January 2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge
Samuel Eugene Wilson, found guilty of 2017 murder (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)
Potter County jury convicts man for 2017 murder
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway
FILE - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook...
Judge rules Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families
The seventh annual Blankets of Love BBQ Fundraiser is set for this Sunday. (Source: KFDA)
Blankets of Love kicks off 7th annual BBQ fundraiser this Sunday
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president’s video bargaining update