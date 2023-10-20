Hope for a change

We’ve spent our Friday watching for record heat, and not much else. Winds have been calm, with highs in the high 80°s. This evening, winds will stay light, and we’ll calm quickly into the 70°s, ultimately seeing 54° for your overnight low. We’ll see increasing cloud cover for your Saturday courtesy of Hurricane Norma, but unfortunately we’re not expecting much change in the temperature department, with high 80°s expected again. Looking ahead to next week, moisture being brought in, pairing with an incoming low, widespread soaking rains look to re-join the forecast starting Tuesday, much to the relief of our dry, dry land!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.