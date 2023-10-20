Hereford police arrest man accused of making active shooting threats to schools, businesses

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford police have arrested a man they say made active shooting threats to multiple schools and businesses Thursday.

According to officials, multiple schools and businesses received calls from an individual saying their locations were about to be targeted in an active shooting event. This forced those schools and nearby businesses into lockdown.

The Hereford Police Department was able to identify the possible suspect as 30-year-old Joel Gaytan.

Officials say officers tried to contact Gaytan by phone and later at his home on Union Avenue near Floss Street.

No contact was made at first, but with cooperation from Gaytan’s family, officials determined he was at a home and threatened self-harm.

Officials say they determined he was the only person at the home at the time, so officers and crisis team members attempted to negotiate with Gaytan. Negotiations were not successful.

Efforts continued with assistance from the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, local and regional DPS personnel and DPS Texas Rangers.

Eventually, all efforts to communicate with Gaytan failed and the Hereford Police Department Emergency Response Team entered the home. Gaytan was taken into custody and later taken to a mental health facility for proper treatment.

There were no injuries to Gaytan or officials.

Officials say further investigation into these events will continue to determine appropriate charges.

