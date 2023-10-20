Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

GOOD NEWS: Local group makes it home safely from Israel

By Dave Oliver and Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For a group from our area on a dream trip visiting the Holy Land, the experience was shaping up wonderfully.

“It was absolutely amazing. So for so many of us it was a dream come true to be able to go to the Holy Land and go together with so many people that we knew,” said Donna Estrada, Israel Travel Group Member. “It just goes on and on because it was the Sea of Galilee, Capernaum, Nazareth, we were in Tel Aviv, it was just, everything in Jerusalem that we got to see was just amazing.”

But, in an instant, enjoyment was replaced with chaos and anxiety as the group found themselves in a country at war.

“Saturday morning we were in Jerusalem and we were on a bus headed off to go see some sights when the sirens went off and we had to take shelter. And in the shelter we did feel just, like the ground shake. We didn’t know exactly what was going on,” said Estrada.

The group was at least able to communicate with folks at home as the agenda changed from sightseeing to simply finding a way to evacuate the region.

The travelers were always confident about getting out safely, but anxiety ran high with frustrating setbacks.

″Every time they would set flights up for us, they would be canceled. And so we had that happen twice and with each time it was just very devastating emotionally,” said Estrada.

Support from home, though, was a monumental asset to the travelers during the entire ordeal.

“The outpouring of support from the Texas Panhandle and friends of ours from all over the place was just, it was, it was incredible,” said Estrada.

And finally, the breakthrough.

“They gave us the news that we had tickets and we were going to be split up in different groups and we were going to fly out of Amman, Jordan. And so I think there was a lot of uneasiness about crossing the border into Jordan,” said Estrada.

The group had to be divided, but eventually everyone returned home safely.

The reunions tell the story and we are thankful for their Good News.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday
Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Potter County
Guymon police say a missing man has been found.(Source: Guymon Police Department)
Police: Missing Guymon man found
An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to three cases of child sexual abuse dating back to 2000.
Amarillo man pleads guilty to 3 cases of child sexual abuse
Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge

Latest News

Voters will vote on a $19.2 million package that includes three propositions.
Panhandle ISD preparing for school bond election in November
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrating 200 years of Texas Rangers
Panhandle Masonic Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrating 200 years of Texas Rangers
Peanut Valley Craft & Music Festival celebrates 50 years
Peanut Valley Craft & Music Festival celebrates 50 years