GOOD NEWS: Local group makes it home safely from Israel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For a group from our area on a dream trip visiting the Holy Land, the experience was shaping up wonderfully.

“It was absolutely amazing. So for so many of us it was a dream come true to be able to go to the Holy Land and go together with so many people that we knew,” said Donna Estrada, Israel Travel Group Member. “It just goes on and on because it was the Sea of Galilee, Capernaum, Nazareth, we were in Tel Aviv, it was just, everything in Jerusalem that we got to see was just amazing.”

But, in an instant, enjoyment was replaced with chaos and anxiety as the group found themselves in a country at war.

“Saturday morning we were in Jerusalem and we were on a bus headed off to go see some sights when the sirens went off and we had to take shelter. And in the shelter we did feel just, like the ground shake. We didn’t know exactly what was going on,” said Estrada.

The group was at least able to communicate with folks at home as the agenda changed from sightseeing to simply finding a way to evacuate the region.

The travelers were always confident about getting out safely, but anxiety ran high with frustrating setbacks.

″Every time they would set flights up for us, they would be canceled. And so we had that happen twice and with each time it was just very devastating emotionally,” said Estrada.

Support from home, though, was a monumental asset to the travelers during the entire ordeal.

“The outpouring of support from the Texas Panhandle and friends of ours from all over the place was just, it was, it was incredible,” said Estrada.

And finally, the breakthrough.

“They gave us the news that we had tickets and we were going to be split up in different groups and we were going to fly out of Amman, Jordan. And so I think there was a lot of uneasiness about crossing the border into Jordan,” said Estrada.

The group had to be divided, but eventually everyone returned home safely.

The reunions tell the story and we are thankful for their Good News.

