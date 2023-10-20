A Final(?) Taste of Summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! The warmth for the area will continue today, with many cities building well into the 80′s for a high, with perhaps a few cities hitting the 90 degree mark. Calm winds and sunshine will stick around for today and tonight, making for an almost perfect Friday Night Football forecast. The winds will slightly pick up for the weekend, but temperatures will stay steady in the low to mid 80′s. Our eyes are still on a rain chance for next week, where a significant amount of rainfall for the region can’t be ruled out.

