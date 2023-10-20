Who's Hiring?
Early voting for November elections in Panhandle counties starts Monday

Early voting starts Monday leading up to Election Day on November 7 with 14 state propositions and tax rate elections in some areas.(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting starts Monday leading up to Election Day on November 7 with 14 state propositions and tax rate elections in some areas.

One tax vote allows Canyon ISD to raise collections by more than $9 million. Pampa and Panhandle ISDs are among other districts wanting significant bond sales.

Constitutional amendments include increasing homestead exemptions for school property taxes to $100,000. The same amendment caps appraisal increases for business property at 20%.

Another creates a fund for water projects across the state while one provides cost-of-living raises for retired teachers.

Early voting locations for Potter County include:

  • Santa Fe Building, first floor ticket office, 900 S. Polk St.
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
  • Casey Carpet One, Main entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 111 N. Buchanan St.
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library, Meeting Room, 6100 S.W. 9th Ave.
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate #1, 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Early voting locations for Randall County include:

  • Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Ave. in Canyon
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov.1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
  • Randall County Annex, 4320 W. Western in Amarillo
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
  • Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd in Canyon
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave in Amarillo
    • Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th in Amarillo
    • Oct. 23-Oct. 27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information on voting, visit the Potter County Elections Office website or the Randall County Election Administration page.

