Early voting for November elections in Panhandle counties starts Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting starts Monday leading up to Election Day on November 7 with 14 state propositions and tax rate elections in some areas.
One tax vote allows Canyon ISD to raise collections by more than $9 million. Pampa and Panhandle ISDs are among other districts wanting significant bond sales.
Constitutional amendments include increasing homestead exemptions for school property taxes to $100,000. The same amendment caps appraisal increases for business property at 20%.
Another creates a fund for water projects across the state while one provides cost-of-living raises for retired teachers.
Early voting locations for Potter County include:
- Santa Fe Building, first floor ticket office, 900 S. Polk St.
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Casey Carpet One, Main entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 111 N. Buchanan St.
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library, Meeting Room, 6100 S.W. 9th Ave.
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate #1, 3301 S.E. 10th Ave.
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Early voting locations for Randall County include:
- Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Ave. in Canyon
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov.1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Annex, 4320 W. Western in Amarillo
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd in Canyon
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave in Amarillo
- Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th in Amarillo
- Oct. 23-Oct. 27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
For more information on voting, visit the Potter County Elections Office website or the Randall County Election Administration page.
