Early voting for November elections in Panhandle counties starts Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting starts Monday leading up to Election Day on November 7 with 14 state propositions and tax rate elections in some areas.

One tax vote allows Canyon ISD to raise collections by more than $9 million. Pampa and Panhandle ISDs are among other districts wanting significant bond sales.

Constitutional amendments include increasing homestead exemptions for school property taxes to $100,000. The same amendment caps appraisal increases for business property at 20%.

Another creates a fund for water projects across the state while one provides cost-of-living raises for retired teachers.

Early voting locations for Potter County include:

Santa Fe Building, first floor ticket office, 900 S. Polk St. Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Casey Carpet One, Main entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd. Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 111 N. Buchanan St. Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library, Meeting Room, 6100 S.W. 9th Ave. Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate #1, 3301 S.E. 10th Ave. Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.



Early voting locations for Randall County include:

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Ave. in Canyon Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov.1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Randall County Annex, 4320 W. Western in Amarillo Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 28: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Nov. 2-3: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd in Canyon Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave in Amarillo Oct. 23-27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th in Amarillo Oct. 23-Oct. 27: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.



For more information on voting, visit the Potter County Elections Office website or the Randall County Election Administration page.

