Canyon Main Street beautifying City of Canyon through new mural program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street is aiming to beautify the City of Canyon through a new mural program.

Canyon Main Street received 18 applications from both local and out of state artists, and Bristen Lee Phillips was chosen to get the project started.

“My family has been here since 1908 and I lived here when I was younger. So it really meant a lot to me, to not only be the first muralist, but just to do a mural here in this town,” said Phillips.

Phillips has been busy painting a collage highlighting the Palo Duro Canyon Lighthouse Trail, Western heritage and bringing an ode to native artist, Jack Sorenson.

“My first thought was there is nobody that knows Palo Duro Canyon better than Jack Sorenson. So this is a collage of some of Jack Sorenson’s work, which is really cool for me. I’ve been following him for a long time,” said Phillips.

The initiative was created after recent public interest beautifying downtown.

“Part of what Main Street does is historical preservation and so we just thought by us taking on that project that we could make sure that it’s an asset to our community and always stays maintained and preserved,” said Kirstie Proctor, program coordinator for Canyon Main Street.

Canyon Main street is focusing on this mural first.

“We do want to make sure that the location, subject matter, all of that is going to be an asset to our community,” said Proctor.

CMS is looking forward to the finished project. To check out more of Phillip’s work, click here.

