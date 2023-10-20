Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon Main Street beautifying City of Canyon through new mural program

Canyon Main Street is aiming to beautify the City of Canyon through a new mural program.
Canyon Main Street is aiming to beautify the City of Canyon through a new mural program.(Credit: Canyon Main Street)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street is aiming to beautify the City of Canyon through a new mural program.

Canyon Main Street received 18 applications from both local and out of state artists, and Bristen Lee Phillips was chosen to get the project started.

“My family has been here since 1908 and I lived here when I was younger. So it really meant a lot to me, to not only be the first muralist, but just to do a mural here in this town,” said Phillips.

Phillips has been busy painting a collage highlighting the Palo Duro Canyon Lighthouse Trail, Western heritage and bringing an ode to native artist, Jack Sorenson.

“My first thought was there is nobody that knows Palo Duro Canyon better than Jack Sorenson. So this is a collage of some of Jack Sorenson’s work, which is really cool for me. I’ve been following him for a long time,” said Phillips.

The initiative was created after recent public interest beautifying downtown.

“Part of what Main Street does is historical preservation and so we just thought by us taking on that project that we could make sure that it’s an asset to our community and always stays maintained and preserved,” said Kirstie Proctor, program coordinator for Canyon Main Street.

Canyon Main street is focusing on this mural first.

“We do want to make sure that the location, subject matter, all of that is going to be an asset to our community,” said Proctor.

CMS is looking forward to the finished project. To check out more of Phillip’s work, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted on burglary charge
Samuel Eugene Wilson, found guilty of 2017 murder (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)
Potter County jury convicts man for 2017 murder
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
Officials investigating crash involving train and car in Clarendon
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
APD Regional Crime Center installing license plate readers
A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday

Latest News

Amarillo police say a potential threat led to a high police presence near Richard Milburn...
Amarillo police: Potential threat investigated near Richard Milburn Academy, no threat found
Early voting starts Monday leading up to Election Day on November 7 with 14 state propositions...
Early voting for November elections in Panhandle counties starts Monday
Panhandle Community Services hosting Weatherization Awareness Day on Tuesday
Panhandle Community Services hosting Weatherization Awareness Day on Tuesday
The Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Halloween-themed events and a showing of...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation screening Hocus Pocus 2 in Memorial Park Saturday