Blankets of Love kicks off 7th annual BBQ fundraiser this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The seventh annual Blankets of Love BBQ Fundraiser is set for this Sunday.

The nonprofit’s fundraiser will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Spicy Mike’s BBQ, 6723 S. Western St.

Event organizers say attendees can enjoy sausage, brisket, potato salad, coleslaw, Texas toast and a drink at the lunch, with desserts by donation.

Tickets are $15 and can be bought in advance at Spicy Mike’s or at the door the day of the event.

Organizers say this is their only fundraiser for the year. From January until now, they say they have sewn 1,900 blankets and distributed about 1,800 to people in the community and surrounding counties.

Blankets of Love was founded in 2015 and provides warm, hand-sewn blankets to children and families of the Panhandle at no cost.

