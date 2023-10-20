Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Parks and Recreation screening Hocus Pocus 2 in Memorial Park Saturday

The Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Halloween-themed events and a showing of...
The Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Halloween-themed events and a showing of Hocus Pocus 2 at Memorial Park this Saturday.(Amarillo Parks and Recreation - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Halloween-themed events and a showing of Hocus Pocus 2 at Memorial Park this Saturday.

The public is invited to an evening of free, family friendly fun followed by a screening of Hocus Pocus 2 at 8 p.m. in Memorial Park.

The event will also include Halloween-themed games, food trucks, costumes, photo opportunities, candy, popcorn and more!

