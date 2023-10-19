Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wildcat Bluff to host Echoes of the Past archaeology program this Saturday

Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center will celebrate National Archaeology Month with its Echoes of the...
Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center will celebrate National Archaeology Month with its Echoes of the Past program this Saturday.(Credit: Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center will celebrate National Archaeology Month with its Echoes of the Past program this Saturday.

The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be hosted by the on-site archaeologist Erin Frigo.

Event organizers say visitors will learn about archaeology for this month’s program topic. Following the program, a member of the Panhandle Archaeological Society will lead interested participants in a guided hike highlighting historical spots along Wildcat Bluff’s trails.

“Anyone is welcome to come and learn,” said Frigo. “If you have kids who have an interest in history or archaeology or even just love to be outdoors, feel free to bring them along and I will do my best to make sure that they understand the content! And of course, if you have an interest, please stop by. Archaeology is for everyone.”

Organizers say Frigo has worked for the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum’s Archaeology Department and the Forest Service with Black Kettle National Grasslands in Oklahoma. Frigo also interned with the Bureau of Land Management at the Cross Bar Ranch.

Reservations are not required. The program is included in Wildcat Bluff’s admission or membership.

Organizers say participants interested in the guided hike are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing and bring water.

For more information, visit the Wildcat Bluff website here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday
Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Potter County
Guymon police say a missing man has been found.(Source: Guymon Police Department)
Police: Missing Guymon man found
An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to three cases of child sexual abuse dating back to 2000.
Amarillo man pleads guilty to 3 cases of child sexual abuse
Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments
Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments

Latest News

The RockArillo 66 Classic Rock Celebration kicks off on 6th Street this Saturday.
RockArillo 66 Classic Rock Celebration kicks off on 6th Street this Saturday
St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School invites the community to it’s Fall Festival this Saturday.
St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School to host Fall Festival this Saturday
Ruben makes a stop at the Gee Family Farm today and learns how the Gee family is educating the...
Ruben on the Road: Gee family educating community about life on a farm
As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, parents are having to navigate difficult conversations...
How to talk to children about the Israel-Hamas conflict