Wildcat Bluff to host Echoes of the Past archaeology program this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center will celebrate National Archaeology Month with its Echoes of the Past program this Saturday.

The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be hosted by the on-site archaeologist Erin Frigo.

Event organizers say visitors will learn about archaeology for this month’s program topic. Following the program, a member of the Panhandle Archaeological Society will lead interested participants in a guided hike highlighting historical spots along Wildcat Bluff’s trails.

“Anyone is welcome to come and learn,” said Frigo. “If you have kids who have an interest in history or archaeology or even just love to be outdoors, feel free to bring them along and I will do my best to make sure that they understand the content! And of course, if you have an interest, please stop by. Archaeology is for everyone.”

Organizers say Frigo has worked for the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum’s Archaeology Department and the Forest Service with Black Kettle National Grasslands in Oklahoma. Frigo also interned with the Bureau of Land Management at the Cross Bar Ranch.

Reservations are not required. The program is included in Wildcat Bluff’s admission or membership.

Organizers say participants interested in the guided hike are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing and bring water.

For more information, visit the Wildcat Bluff website here.

