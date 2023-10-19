A Warm-Up in Temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! With a cold front that blew through yesterday, winds picked up a good bit behind it for the majority of the day. Luckily, winds won’t be nearly as bad today. We’ll see ample sunshine, a very light breeze in the air, and temperatures warming back into the 80′s. Most places will be even warmer tomorrow, with a couple of cities possibly reaching the 90° mark. We’ll stay warm and sunny through the weekend thanks to a high pressure system building into the south part of the country.

