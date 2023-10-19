Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Warm-Up in Temperatures

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! With a cold front that blew through yesterday, winds picked up a good bit behind it for the majority of the day. Luckily, winds won’t be nearly as bad today. We’ll see ample sunshine, a very light breeze in the air, and temperatures warming back into the 80′s. Most places will be even warmer tomorrow, with a couple of cities possibly reaching the 90° mark. We’ll stay warm and sunny through the weekend thanks to a high pressure system building into the south part of the country.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday
Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Potter County
Guymon police say a missing man has been found.(Source: Guymon Police Department)
Police: Missing Guymon man found
An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to three cases of child sexual abuse dating back to 2000.
Amarillo man pleads guilty to 3 cases of child sexual abuse
A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early...
Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warming Up Again
Warming Up Again
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Much Calmer Outlook
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Big Wind Today