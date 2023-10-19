Who's Hiring?
St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School to host Fall Festival this Saturday

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School invites the community to it’s Fall Festival this Saturday.
St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School invites the community to it's Fall Festival this Saturday.(Credit: St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School invites the community to it’s Fall Festival this Saturday.

The festival is open to the community and will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the school, 4118 S. Bonham St.

According to a press release, the day will feature a number of activities, including festival games, silent and live auctions, bound houses, costume and pumpkin decorating contests and more.

Tickets are on sale for all festival games and raffles, according to organizers.

For more information on the festival, visit the St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School’s website.

