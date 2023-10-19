Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with David De Leon, Brylee Jesko and this week’s Pick Em’s

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with David De Leon, Brylee Jesko and this week’s Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with David De Leon, Brylee Jesko and this week’s Pick Em’s
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with David De Leon and Brylee Jesko or this week’s Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

David De Leon and Brylee Jesko, Canyon Tennis:

Canyon tennis head coach David De Leon and player Brylee Jesko chat with us about winning the regional semifinal today, preparing for tomorrow’s game against Randall, supporting team members and more!

Week 9′s High School Pick Em’s:

Preston Moore, KJ Doyle, Rylee Robinson, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 9 of football featuring Spearman vs Childress and Miami vs Follett!

The sports team continues with their high school Pick Em’s as they preview Week 9′s Game of the Week featuring Randall and Canyon!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pampa man has died after he was hit by a car while on a bicycle Tuesday.
Pampa man hit by car, killed while riding bike Tuesday
Luis Avitia (Source: Randall County jail)
Criminal Complaint: Authorities seize cocaine, firearms during drug bust in Potter County
Guymon police say a missing man has been found.(Source: Guymon Police Department)
Police: Missing Guymon man found
An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to three cases of child sexual abuse dating back to 2000.
Amarillo man pleads guilty to 3 cases of child sexual abuse
Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments
Business booming in Canyon with several new establishments

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 19 and 20
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach David De Leon and Brylee Jesko chat about their win against Seminole!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach David De Leon and Brylee Jesko chat about their win against Seminole!
SPORTS DRIVE: More on Week 9′s High School Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Week 9's Game of the Week with Randall vs Canyon
SPORTS DRIVE: Week 9′s High School Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Week 9′s High School Pick Em’s