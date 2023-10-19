Ruben on the Road: Gee family educating community about life on a farm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop at the Gee Family Farm today and learns how the Gee family is educating the community about life on a farm.

Michele Gee, co-owner of Gee Family Farm and Sweetcorn, says they bought the farm from Amazingly Fun Farm in 2016, which was the first corn maze in Amarillo.

Due to health issues, the previous owners decided to sell it and the Gee family bought it.

“We did it for a year and we decided to close it and just do sweet corn, and then my husband kept saying in 2020 we’re going to just redo, like open it again,” said Michele. “And in 2020 we opened it up and it’s just kind of exploded into what it is now.”

Michele says she’s all about bridging the gap between the farmer and consumer, teaching them all that they do because of all the misconceptions farmers have these days.

“It wasn’t really for, to make a bunch of money. It was more to minister to the people in the community and teach — I guess more of a teaching thing — to teach, to bridge the gap between consumers and the farmer and just to show people how we live our lives,” said Tim Gee, co-owner of Gee Family Farm.

Calvin Gee says he likes to see people learn. Many people think corn grows from the top of the stock and that there’s only orange pumpkins.

“It’s really interesting to see that people, like, learn, like how many people know about it,” said Calvin.

Michele says last Saturday, they had about 1,500 visitors, and people don’t realize everything they have. The farm has a fairy tale trail, a corn maze and they do all the work themselves, they don’t hire out.

“I designed the maze, my husband and my sons plant the maze, and my husband has a GPS, and he fills it, and we just kind of do everything ourselves,” said Michele.

