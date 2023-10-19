Who's Hiring?
RockArillo 66 Classic Rock Celebration kicks off on 6th Street this Saturday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The RockArillo 66 Classic Rock Celebration kicks off on 6th Street this Saturday.

The event is free to attend and visitors can shop, eat and enjoy music by local bands.

Organizers say live music will play from noon until midnight and feature various bands at many 6th Street locations, including:

  • Karma playing at Raburm Studio, noon until 2:00 p.m.
    • Hibachi Kingdom food truck ill be available
  • The Scrambled Eggs playing at Smokey Joes, 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • The Boss Texas Band playing at The Handle Bar and Grill, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
  • Dude-Man playing at Texas Route 66 Visitor Center, 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
    • Taqueria MTZ food truck will be available
  • Ty Blackburn Band playing at Smokey Joes, starts at 8:00 p.m.
  • Jack Cryver & Bad Decisions Band playing at Broken Spoke, starts at 9:00 p.m.

A free kids area will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the San Jacinto Christian Academy parking lot. Organizers say kids are encouraged to come dressed in a costume. Activities will include a free popcorn and water station, fire truck photo op, pumpkin craft decorating table and more.

Visitors can also shop on 6th from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A limited edition RockArillo 66 shopping bag can be purchased for $10.

The limited edition shopping bag will include a stamp card to receive gifts from 14 free gift stops, according to organizers. Bags can be bought at Alley Katz Antiques, Aunt EEKS Books, Texas Ivy Antiques and the Texas Rt 66 Visitor Center.

For more information on the event, visit the Amarillo 66 website.

