Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer

Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately received the news that she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma affecting her left kidney.(Alexandra Macia- CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – Mrs. America 2023 Regina Stock has been diagnosed with cancer, according to the City of Odessa.

Less than two months after winning the title, Stock began feeling ill and ultimately received the news that she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma affecting her left kidney.

She needs immediate surgery to remove the mass and prevent her prognosis from worsening.

This unexpected challenge will leave Stock and her husband, who are both self-employed, out of work for some time as they will have to travel for treatment and recovery.

Stock is a wife and mother to four children.

“Regina is not just a fighter; she is the embodiment of strength, resilience and empathy,” Brookly Rivera wrote in a GoFundMe she started on Stock’s behalf. “She has touched so many lives with her unwavering kindness and selflessness.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

