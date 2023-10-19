Who's Hiring?
Record Territory Tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have transitioned into a quiet but rather warm weather pattern for mid October. After a chilly morning we warmed quickly today back into the mid 80s with sunny skies in control. We can expect cool fall morning temperatures for the next few days, but afternoon highs will be well above normal. In fact, highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80 to 90 degree range which is very near record high levels. Highs in the mid 80s will continue this weekend. Another pattern shift will ensue early next week as a strong upper low and stream of moisture interact across our area bringing the best chance for rain in quite sometime. Rain may begin as early as Tuesday with the best chances sweeping across our area on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

