Potter County jury convicts man for 2017 murder

Samuel Eugene Wilson, found guilty of 2017 murder (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury has convicted a man for a 2017 murder.

The 47th District Attorney’s Office announced that the jury found Samuel Eugene Wilson guilty of the murder of Gregory Battee after a five day trial.

The jury recommended a sentence of 33 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In 2017, police found Battee inside of a home on Hayden Street with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Wilson was identified as one of the suspects in his shooting.

