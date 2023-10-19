Potter County jury convicts man for 2017 murder

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury has convicted a man for a 2017 murder.

The 47th District Attorney’s Office announced that the jury found Samuel Eugene Wilson guilty of the murder of Gregory Battee after a five day trial.

The jury recommended a sentence of 33 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In 2017, police found Battee inside of a home on Hayden Street with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Wilson was identified as one of the suspects in his shooting.

