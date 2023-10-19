Peanut Valley Craft & Music Festival celebrates 50 years

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - This year’s Peanut Valley Craft & Music Festival will be a special one as the fall tradition celebrates 50 years on Oct 21 and 22.

The festival will be at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct 21 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct 22.

The festival is all about the arts and crafts, but the name pays homage to the area’s heritage growing and processing peanuts.

With over 100 vendors set to appear at the festival, vendors will range from Native American pottery to embroidered and engraved items and much more.

“Peanut Festival is the perfect place to get your Christmas shopping started with unique gifts for all ages and price ranges,” said Roosevelt County Chamber Executive Director Karl Terry.

Kids can join in on the fun with pinatas, birthday cake and prizes.

There will be a Peanut Valley Festival Health Fair at the Pavilion Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free flu shots and a variety of screenings available.

This weekend will have many musical performances, with the first on Saturday being Audra & the Stringbenders at 10 a.m. with many performances following throughout the day. Full Circle will begin the Sunday performances at 12:30 p.m. There will also be many performances and demonstrations throughout both days.

Admission to this event is free. For a full schedule, vendor applications and health fair information, you can go here.

